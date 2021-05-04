Apple faces monopoly lawsuit that could change the App Store

The courts of Oakland (California, USA) accept from this Monday the trial against Apple for alleged monopolistic practices for the lawsuit filed by Epic Games, a legal battle that could have consequences for the lucrative business of the virtual store of applications App Store.

At the center of the dispute is the question of whether the App Store – one of Apple’s main sources of income – is a monopoly and the iPhone company is taking advantage of it and harming consumers, as they maintain from Epic, or if on the contrary compete freely with alternatives like Google Play, as the defense argues.

If after listening to the numerous executives of technology companies called to testify in the next three weeks – among which will be the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook – federal judge Yvonne González Rogers ends up giving the reason to Epic, the earthquake in the industry it could be capital.

The controversial 30% commission

Apple and Google control almost the entire market for mobile operating systems globally, and both companies charge developers a commission 30% for transactions carried out through its digital stores, a policy that a contrary ruling could force them to renounce.

Epic has also sued Google For the same reason and the trial is scheduled to be held in the coming months, presided over by the same judge as in the case of Apple, so it is foreseeable that what happens now will also affect the internet search engine company.

“This garden could have had a gate, there was no reason why it had to be closed, “said attorney Katherine Forrest, who represents Epic’s interests, in her opening arguments.

Forrest was referring to the popular description of the App Store as a “fenced garden” by Apple.

“Locked in the garden”

Epic’s lawyer argued that the iPhone company locks its clients in that garden and does not let them out, and pointed to internal documents exchanged between company executives in which they precisely discussed how to achieve this. closed ecosystem.

For its part, Apple’s defense, represented by Karen Dunn, accused Epic of not wanting to pay the fees that the rest pay of developers, to be looking for an “agreement apart from the rest” and to have decided to invest in lawyers and public relations instead of in innovation.

The dispute dates back to last August, when Epic Games, owner of the popular video game Fortnite, announced that from that moment its users could make accessory purchases (i.e. add-ons for the video game) within the app itself and at a discount.

This goes against the policy imposed by Apple in its digital store, since if a user purchases accessories for the video game directly through its application, the firm directed by Tim Cook does not charge the 30% commission that is carried by all transactions that occur through the App Store.

Antitrust Investigation Focus

Thus, Apple – like its rival Android through Google Play – forces developers to have all financial transactions go through the virtual store, something that has been worth it. strong criticism in the industry and it has placed it in the focus of several investigations against monopolistic practices in the United States, outside of this trial.

Just hours after Epic Games revealed that it was going to allow in-app purchases, Apple responded removing it from the App Store (A risky move considering the great popularity of Fortnite and the high number of players), to which the developer filed the lawsuit.

Epic’s lawyers assured this Monday that the 30% commission charged by Apple is not linked to the costs of maintaining or guaranteeing the security of the App Store and that therefore it is a monopoly in which prices are set on a discretionary basis, regardless of costs.