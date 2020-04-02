         Apple engineers are using FaceTime to help assemble iPhone prototypes, according to WSL

The restrictions caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 are creating uncertainty regarding the announcement of the next iPhone. Apple is expected to present the next generation of its smartphones, as usual, in the month of September. However, in recent weeks it has been questioning whether we will see the new terminals of the bitten apple in that month.

There are means that ensure that Apple is evaluating the possibility of delaying the iPhone 12 with 5G to the year 2021. The reason behind the decision would be the company’s fear of poor reception by consumers, as COVID-19 is also negatively affecting the economy of millions of people.

Nevertheless, there are others who are more optimistic and they affirm that the new iPhone models will not suffer any delay and that they will be available on the expected date. Apple is also being said to be having sourcing issues with some components for the devices.

Be that as it may, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple engineers are helping their Chinese colleagues with the assembly of the prototypes of the next iPhone from a distance through the FaceTime application.

The solution for mobility restrictions between the United States and China

That many Apple workers constantly travel is no secret. In October, we learned that the company reserved about 50 seats a day on United Airlines planes so that its employees can make trips to Shanghai and other parts of the world from San Francisco International Airport.

Many of these transfers are to control how the production of new products is going. The problem is that with the current situation and flight restrictions it is not possible to travel, so the engineers have had to find another way to help their colleagues from China in the manufacture of the prototypes of the next Apple iPhone.

Every year, Apple engineers travel to the assembly lines to tell the assembly details of the new smartphone models that will go on sale in the fall. The alternative process that the company has chosen for this control are video calls through your FaceTime application.

The truth is that the production of new products is being a challenge for Apple. A few days ago we learned of the problems that company employees have to continue working from home, with the exception of some who have a special certificate to access Apple Park. And is that they must keep secrecy. Some apps they use are Slack, FaceTime, Box, Jabber or WebEx.

