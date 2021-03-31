Apple encourages its employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine

Apple is encouraging its employees to get the coronavirus vaccine by offering paid time off, according to Bloomberg.

This story also appeared in Business Insider

In addition to paying them to come to their appointment, it will also offer them some financial compensation if they experience side effects after taking the dose. Of course, the company does not have access to vaccines and will not provide the doses to its employees, explains Bloomberg.

Business Insider contacted Apple to try to resolve the issue, but the Cupertino company has not responded.

Many of its employees have been working remotely since March 2020. Tim Cook, the firm’s CEO, said in an interview on Outside Podcast in December that about 15% of his Apple Park employees did so.

In addition, he explained that they expect to return to the offices in June 2021, but it is clear that “It will never be the same again.”

“There are some things that really work very well virtually,” Cook argues in an interview at the Atlantic Festival last September.

Apple is famous for its great secrecy in its company, and last summer The Wall Street Journal made it clear that working from home was a huge challenge for many of its employees. Some explained that they were unable to access the firm’s internal systems from outside the office due to strict security measures, while others were unclear on what kind of work they were allowed to do from home.

The pandemic has also affected a crucial aspect of the business: the production of hardware. As Bloomberg explained at the end of 2020, Apple has created some alternative solutions, such as remotely controlled robots and iPads with augmented reality to be able to work remotely in its factories in China, among others.

