         Apple Education Team Releases Calendar of 30 Creative Kids Activities

Apple has unveiled the schedule of 30 creative activities that kids around the world can do while at home. The different proposals include drawings, letters or photography.

Ideas for parents and educators

Apple offers this document on its page, from where we can download it and describes it in the following terms:

Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities related to built-in iPad features (you can also use an iPhone). Designed for preschool kids, these activities can be easily adapted for the whole family.

The document consists of a calendar-type section in which children, or adults, can keep count and mark the activities carried out. Then, on the following pages, the proposed exercises are explained in more detail. Some examples:

Find shapes in nature: Take a photo in your garden and use Markup to mark all the shapes you find in the photo. Open your photo, tap Edit, then tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose Dial.

Embody something: Take a photo of an everyday object in your home and use Markup to make it into a character. Open your photo, tap Edit, then tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose Markup.

Capture a Time-Lapse video: Position your iPad to capture a time-lapse video while you build a fort, eat your snack, clean your toys, or watch an ice cube melt away. To start, choose Time-Lapse in the Camera app. Tap the record button and tap it again when you’re done.

Other examples include telling a story based on 10 static images, photographing letters to build words, drawing flowers, creating a comic or taking a panorama where we appear twice.

As can be seen from these examples, the proposed activities, although simple, can be easily endowed with complexity depending on the age of the children. In addition, Apple also remembers that in Apple Books we can find the book Everyone Can Create for free. Teacher Guide for Early Learners, a guide to developing creativity.

Without a doubt, being able to accompany the youngest members of the household to develop their creativity potential with the same tools they use to do their homework or watch series is more than interesting, as well as fun.

More information | Manzana

Share



Apple Education Team Releases Calendar of 30 Creative Kids Activities