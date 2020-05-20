Right now, buying a smartphone is a pretty difficult decision if you are not clear on what you want. Since, after all, it is about a tool that will accompany you for years, and with which you will have to live, whether you like it more or less, until you buy another terminal.

Well, to determine the degree of satisfaction that people have with their smartphone, the ASCI (American Customer Satisfaction Index), has prepared a study that determines how satisfied users are with their smartphones in the United States, And, as you can imagine, Apple and Samsung are the two companies that dominate this satisfaction study.

Apple and Samsung users the most satisfied in the United States

As we have told you, ASCI has produced a study that deals with the satisfaction of users in the United States with their smartphones, based on hundreds of real user experiences and applying these in an own model that determines a figure on your scale. And, the data they have obtained indicates that these are the brands with which users are most satisfied:

Apple: 82 on the ASCI scale (+ 1.2%)

Samsung: 81 on the ASCI scale (0.0%)

LG: 79 on the ASCI scale (+ 1.3%)

Motorola: 77 on the ASCI scale (-3.8%)

Others: 75 on the ASCI scale (+ 4.2%)

Apple undoubtedly dominates this ranking, but Samsung is not far behind, and in fact, both companies are only separated by one point on the ASCI scale, so we could say that they are very even. Although Apple is the only one of the two that has grown compared to last year, since Samsung has been left with a year-on-year growth of 0.0%.

On the other hand, we are struck by the fact that, despite the fact that Apple is the company with the highest satisfaction rate, Samsung is the one that manages to strain more terminals in the top 5 of this index, since, going mobile by mobile, the satisfaction ranking is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy S10

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

Although it seems not, since these are smartphones from, at least, last year, this satisfaction index dates from 2020, it is current, And that is why it is quite surprising that a smartphone from 2018 has the highest rate of satisfaction.

There are other data from these tables that draw quite a lot of attention, such as the fact that the Galaxy J7 Prime (81) is located just above the iPhone XR (80), which, remember, was the best-selling smartphone of all last year. And in turn, above these two terminals, is the iPhone 6S.

To give you an idea, users value aspects such as drums, the terminal design, the audio and video quality, web browsing, or the operating system that the devices in question have, so this ranking tends, by definition, to subjectivity. After all, it measures users’ personal satisfaction.

