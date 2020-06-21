Despite declining sales, Apple dominates the high-end market well ahead of its major Android competitors. Who can shade you?

The decrease in the sale of mobile phones this 2020 has a clear culprit, the coronavirus. The COVID-19 crisis has affected commerce globally, and therefore also the smartphone market, especially to the market for high-end or premium phones.

Because there is one clear thing, spending 1,000 on a phone is not something that should be taken lightly without forgetting that not everyone can spend such an amount to get a smartphone. Hence, according to a study carried out by Counterpoint, the sales of phones of more than 400 dollars have decreased by 13% worldwide during this first quarter of 2020. That is, that less and less people want to spend money on an expensive phone with the exception of an iPhone.

People don’t want expensive phones unless they’re an Apple one

The Counterpoint graph speaks for itself. Despite the decline in mobile phone sales, Apple dominates. Not only is your iPhone 11 the best-selling device in the first quarter of 2020, but it’s also the brand that sells the most high-end and / or premium smartphones worldwide.

The Cupertino company has 57% of the market share in this sector, followed very far by Samsung with 19% and Huawei with 12%. Pleasantly surprised by OPPO’s position with 3% followed by Xiaomi with 2%. That is to say, that a large part of mobile phone users are not interested in expensive phones unless they have the logo of a dying manzada on the back.

Of course these data have another reading. The good thing about Android is its large catalog of mobile devices and it is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money on an Android phone to enjoy an outstanding experience. That is why many are the users who prefer mid-range or cheaper phones since, in the end, a more powerful processor or less does not matter as much.

The same cannot be said of Apple since in addition to its catalog being much more limited, its cheapest phone is the small but powerful iPhone SE of 500 euros. Hence if you want an iPhone you have no choice but to pay.

