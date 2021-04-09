Apple designs a patent to recommend charging the iPhone before it runs out of battery

IPhone 12 with MagSafe wireless charger EUROPA PRESS

The intelligent system predicts when the mobile battery will run out and sends recommendations to recharge it on time

It is not present in any of the iPhone mobile phones currently available

Apple has designed an intelligent system that predicts when a mobile phone will run out of battery based on the user’s previous usage data, and based on it issues proactive recommendations to charge it earlier and prevent the device from ever turning off.

This is stated in a registered patent by the technology company in the United States Patent Office, which was filed in 2018 but was revealed this Tuesday, that it includes a system of “notification of smart recommendations for cargo.”

The system developed by Apple collects information about the phone’s charge, and with it produces a curve “representative of the user’s charging habits over time”, which is displayed as a histogram. These data will they serve the company to “predict when a user will carry out the next charge”, and calculate if the mobile phone will have enough battery for when that moment arrives.

In case the technology predicts that the mobile will run out of battery sooner, the user will proactively receive a “notification to recommend charging”, according to Apple, which has explained that the system can work on several devices.

For the moment it is only a patent, and the system is not present in any of the iPhone mobile phones currently available.