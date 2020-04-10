Apple today released a new announcement It reflects the situation in which a good part of the world population is right now: confined, locked up in their houses and leaving only to cover basic needs. And he has done it in his typical style, showing the creativity that people are showing from their homes.

A vision of what we are all doing

In the ad we can see the works of several people while they are at home: professional photographs, interviews that are done remotely, dances, live music, montages, remote chess games, stories, retransmissions, manual works, film screenings. .. even weddings with their respective social distancing. Y of course all this with the help of a Mac, an iPad or an iPhone.

We can also see images of the initiatives that some celebrities have made, such as Oprah recording her program from her living room or the actor John Krasinsky recording the videos on his SomeGoodNews channel. Ad ends with a single phrase, “creativity continues”.

Apple has always boasted of enhancing the creativity of its customers thanks to its products, and this announcement is a good way to continue promoting it while encouraging all of us to resist confinement so that we can return to normality as soon as possible.

