Over the years, it is inevitable that teams will lose technical support. And now it’s your turn to the first model of MacBook Pro with retina display, which becomes obsolete. Announced in the summer of 2012, it was the first portable retina display Mac in the company’s history.

Goodbye to repairs on the 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina

Apple updates a support document with vintage and obsolete products from time to time. The difference between one and the other is as follows:

The products vintage they have been between 5 and 7 years without being for sale. These teams continue to receive technical hardware support from Apple and associated companies. The products obsolete They are those that stopped selling more than 7 years ago. In these cases, there is no longer any type of hardware support possible.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina went on sale on June 11, 2012. Announced at WWDC that yearIt was the first with a high definition screen on a portable Mac. Its sale ceased in October 2013, when it was replaced by another superior model, according to the Every Mac website.

Comparison of the screens, on the left that of a MacBook Pro Retina from 2012; On the right, that of a MacBook Air.

However, there would still be a few months until in October the 7 years established by Apple to declare a product as obsolete were completed. The only possible explanation is that Apple cease production in July and use the existing stock until renewal in October 2013 for a following model.

Although this list refers to hardware support In repairs, the truth is that it also fits with the software support. macOS 11 Big Sur is compatible with MacBook Pro (and other devices) from 2013 onwards. If you have one of these pieces of equipment, you will have to resort to parts and repairs that are not official.

