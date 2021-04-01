Apple Declares 2012 13-Inch MacBook Pro Obsolete

Have passed almost nine years since Manzana presented the first 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. In 2012, the iPhone 5 was selling like hotcakes, it reigned iOS 6 and Tim Cook announced a new version of his laptop for professionals. In addition to a brand new screen, it dispensed with the optical drive, which caused a certain level of controversy at the time.

Today, 3,092 days after its presentation, the Cupertino company has included it in the group of obsolete products. But what does this mean for its owners? Let’s see it.

Manzana count with one list of old and obsolete products that you update according to your commercial and after-sales service policy. The company defines as «ancient»To products that make more than 5 and less than 7 years that stopped being sold.

However, they continue to receive hardware technical support from Apple and partners. The products “obsolete«, On the other hand, they are those whose sales were discontinued more than 7 years ago. In the latter case those of Cupertino all hardware services are interrupted “no exceptions”. Additionally, authorized service providers are left without the ability to request parts for repair.

Manzana

The 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro it remained in Apple stores until 2014. As seven years have passed since then, the computer meets the requirements to enter the list of obsolete devices.

If you are the owner of one of these laptops, as indicated by company policies, from time it will not be admitted for hardware services in official stores or authorized suppliers. If you need a repair, you can still do it yourself with the guides found on the Internet or resorting to an unauthorized service, although it is not recommended.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is also outdated

In the middle of last year, July 1 to be specific, Manzana entered the 2012 15-inch MacBook Pro on the obsolete product list. It was the first laptop from the company to debut a Retina display. It had a much slimmer design than previous models thanks to the removal of the integrated Ethernet port and the removal of the optical drive.

The design of the Macbook pro would change in 2016, making it slimmer, with the TouchBar and a new butterfly keyboard system that gave both owners and the company immense headaches, as they were prone to constant failure.

After four generations, Manzana, In 2020, it returned to the keyboard with scissors system in 2020, which do not fail, feel better to the touch but require that the notebooks be a few millimeters thicker, although practically imperceptible.

More on this topic