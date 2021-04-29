Apple Days at Media Markt: Deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods and more | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Media Markt throws the house out the window with 3 whole days of deals on next-generation Apple products. From new iPhone 12, iPad, AirPods or even the latest Macs.

If you are about to buy an Apple product, wait because you can save a lot of money! And it is that in Media Markt they continue with their sale events, this time with 3 full days with offers and discounts on dozens of Apple products.

Yes, discounts on Apple products. It sounds weird even saying it out loud, but in Media Markt have lowered the prices of many Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs and accessories to very competitive prices.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If you want to buy an iPhone 12 on sale, even an older model like the iPhone 11, a new Mac, a MacBook Air, iPad Air, AirPods, Apple Watch and many other Apple accessories, you have a great opportunity.

Media Markt Apple Days have an expiration date. You can only get these offers until next May 1 at 9 a.m..

Cheap iPhone on Media Markt

iPhone 12 128GB for € 869 on Media Markt

The best-known and best-selling product is undoubtedly the iPhone 12. This mobile is the locomotive of Apple and one of its best mobile, without sweating the best performance you can get for its quality price.

In Media Markt you can buy a 128 GB iPhone 12 for 869 euros in all its available colors, except mauve, the latest update of this iPhone that goes on sale this week.

The iPhone 12 with 256GB of storage is also reduced to 1,029 euros from the 1,079 euros it costs.

iPhone 11 64GB for € 659 on Media Markt

Media Markt also wants to get rid of the iPhone 11, the previous generation that are still very well maintained. And it is that the iPhone 11 of 64 GB only costs 659 euros. This time it is available in all colors: black, mauve, yellow, green, red and white.

For those looking for the cheapest iPhone possible, this Second-generation iPhone SE with 64GB of storage It costs 449 euros in black, white and red. With 128 GB of storage it goes to 475 euros.

iPads on sale at Media Markt

Get a 64GB iPad Air for € 619 on Media Markt

The new Apple iPad Airs are also on sale at the Media Markt. This 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display tablet with A14 Bionic processor is one of those round tablets. Good specs, great display, second-gen Apple Pencil support and it’s also one of those products that last for many years.

Right now during the Apple Days of Media Markt you have a 64GB iPad Air for only 619 euros in space gray, silver and rose gold.

Get an iPad 10.2 “for € 349 on Media Markt

If you want a more basic and cheaper iPad, then the 8th-generation 10.2-inch iPad is a good buy. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic processor, and 32GB of storage.

This cheap iPad costs 349 euros at Media Markt in space gray, silver and gold.

Discounts on Macs at Media Markt

Get a MacBook Air with M1 chip, 8/256 GB for € 999

The new Apple computers with the Apple M1 processor are giving it their all. The new architecture inherited from the iPhone and iPad processors are giving a spectacular result in performance and operation with all applications compatible with macOS.

Right now MacBook Airs are on sale at Media Markt. You can find a MacBook Air with an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for 999 euros in optional gray, silver and gold.

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted at Media Markt

Get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 WIFi for € 399

Apple smartwatches are also on sale. A good purchase option for iPhone users because with the Apple Watch you can now unlock the iPhone with the mask on.

But Apple Watch is above all a watch for sports with first-rate activity tracking and sensors to track your heart rate or blood oxygen level in the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch deals on Media Markt are interesting because there are so many.

AirPods Pro, HomePod mini and Beats on sale

Get a new HomePod mini for € 89 on Media Markt

Good news for fans of Apple sound products. The new HomePod mini, which for now is the only HomePod available after the fall of the original HomePod, has a shy reduction in Media Markt, but it is the biggest reduction it has received.

This new HomePod mini now costs 89 euros for a limited time in white. Its official price is 99 euros and for now we have not seen a lower price.

The headphones. AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and a wireless charging box are also on sale, at 259 euros from the 279 euros they officially cost.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.