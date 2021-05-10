Apple could make the jump to its own 5G modem in 2023

Although it has been almost a year since Apple left Intel to begin with the production of its own M1 chipsets based on ARM, we cannot forget that back in 2019 the Cupertino company took over the Intel modem business for smartphones. Something that could finally be translated into the next arrival of your own 5G modem.

This has been shared by MacRumors, who highlight the latest statements by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who assures that the first 5G chips customized by Apple will arrive, “at the earliest”, within two years: “We predict that the iPhone will adopt the chips of base band Self-designed 5G by 2023«. Some statements that confirm the latest report from Barclays analysts.

Given the challenges Apple and Intel had when implementing a 5G modem, it is not surprising that Apple is taking some time to develop its own chips. Apple currently uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem in current iPhone 12 models and is expected to use X60 and X65 modems in 2021 and 2022 models.

Although it remains to be seen how this output will translate to the chipset manufacturer. It is thus expected that, once Apple changes to its own modems, Qualcomm will see the supply restriction significantly reduced, which could also translate into a drop for prices on 5G modems.

However, this could end up translating into a qualitative improvement for users, with an update of a current offer that already offers us some really powerful and inexpensive 5G smartphones, since as Ming-Chi Kuo anticipated, «since the Android sales in the high-end 5G phone market are slow, Qualcomm will be forced to compete for more orders in the low-end market to make up for Apple’s loss of orders.