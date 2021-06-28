Apple could launch new iPads with bigger screens in the future

Currently, the larger iPad Pro includes a 12.9-inch panel, similar in size to the screen on the MacBook Air. However, it seems not to be enough for Apple. . collects that the journalist Mark Gurman has revealed, through the weekly Bloomberg newsletter, that Apple has in mind to launch iPad models with larger screen sizes.

Gurman mentions that Apple has only just begun to develop a larger iPad. It is just an approach by those of Cupertino that, according to the journalist, could take years to become a reality. Gurman bets on two models with 14 and 16-inch screens. According to the latest leaks, Apple is working on a 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a revamp of the 16-inch model. However, Apple laptops lack features that Apple tablets do. For example, the touch screen.

Currently, Apple has up to five screen sizes in its iPad lineup. The most compact panel is taken by the iPad mini, with 7.9 inches. The eighth-generation iPad has 10.2 inches, while the Air model goes up to 10.9 inches. On the other hand, the iPad Pro mount screens of 11 and 12.9 inches. Although 12.9 inches is a considerable size, it may be insufficient for some users who use their tablet as their work tool. In any case, Apple tablets allow screen sharing via AirPlay or be connected to an external monitor.

Apple focuses on the 2022 iPad Pro

Gurman says that Apple is now focused on developing its next iPad, which will arrive in 2022 and will include a new glass back. It will be the first time that an iPad has arrived with this material on the back.

The glass back of the next iPad Pro allow the device to be charged wirelessly. To do this, you will use MagSafe, a magnetic charging system that allows you to adjust the position of the base more precisely. Additionally, the back of future iPad Pro will also be able to charge other devices, such as an iPhone or AirPods.

The 2021 iPad Pro, announced in April this year, features an M1 chip, the same SoC as the new Macs. Future iPads in the Pro range are likely to include a similar processor as well.

