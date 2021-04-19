Apple could introduce a paid podcast service tomorrow

Apple’s spring event, ‘Spring Loaded’, could unveil a wide variety of new features. Among them, the launch of a premium podcast service. Rumors about the company’s foray into the world of podcasts under a paywall began in 2019, when it would have had conversations with some of the most important podcasters on the international scene. Over time, these regained their strength with a subtle modification of the company’s Podcast application.

Peter kafka from Recode Media, one of the most recognized programs in the technology industry, commented on his Twitter account that believes that Apple would be working on a premium and paid podcast service that would be presented this Tuesday during the spring event. This move by the company could be an attempt to gain ground in a world in which exclusive and quality content is increasingly important.

Those of Cupertino currently have two exclusive and free podcasts within the Apple Podcast application. Is about For All Mankind, a companion program to the Apple Tv + series of the same name and The Line, which follows the story of a US Navy officer who was charged with war crimes. The new paid service, presumably dubbed “Apple Podcast +,” would join Apple News +, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Fitness +.

Apple would enter a constantly evolving market

Photo by C DX on Unsplash

There is no doubt that the world of postcasts is constantly evolving and exclusive programs are increasingly valued by the audience. Large technology companies have understood the growth in audio consumption by their users and, over time, have adapted to their needs. Peculiar cases like the Clubhouse show the rise of current consumption patterns.

Amazon is, by far, one of those that is setting the tone in the podcast sector. Through Audible, Bezos’s company has experimented with a subscription service known as “audio entertainment” that offers original podcasts and audiobooks. Spotify is not far behind either, one of the first to enter the checkbook sector in hand. It is, in fact, the company that has spent the most to be at the top of the industry. As of 2020, he had spent more than $ 1 billion in two years to win over small businesses and influential voices on the podcast.

As in streaming, audio has taken the path of the paywall and the creation of exclusive content to survive

Independently, but not for that reason less powerful, Podimo has conquered the European podcast sector with a differentiating proposal: to reward its content creators with the profits of their podcasts. Likewise, and with the help of large financing rounds, the European startup has opted for exclusive paid content.

The international podcast journey, a sector in which Apple now wants to speak, has had a similar course to that of its streaming partner. With few platforms in the first instance and similar content on all of them –some even shared–, it has been the paywall and the creation of exclusive content –World in which Netflix in the streaming version has led the way– the course to follow. Now it only remains to see who will survive the fierce competition.

