Apple could have confirmed the M1X chip of future MacBook Pros

The WWDC keynote ended without any hardware. Rumors and leaks suggested an imminent launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but Apple decided not to make any announcements. However, it seems that the company did have in mind to launch new models of MacBook Pro, at least, This is reflected in the source code of the live broadcast of the event.

Apparently Apple used the labels “m1x MacBook Pro” and “M1X” on his YouTube live broadcast. Tags can be viewed in the YouTube video source code or by using the TubeBuddy YouTube extension, says Max Balzer.

M1x is the rumored Apple Silicon processor model. It is a generation that would maintain the benefits of the M1 chip, but with some improvements to give maximum power to the new equipment which, according to Mark Gurman, would arrive during the summer.

Apple unintentionally could have confirmed the existence of your M1X chip. It is also likely that the company planned to launch these models during the keynote, although it ultimately did not. Most likely it is a simple “trick” to optimize the YouTube search engine.

New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be announced sometime in the summer. According to the latest leaks, both models will incorporate a new design. The TouchBar, one of the most distinctive features of Apple laptops, would disappear. The new MacBook Pro would bring, again, the slot for SD cardsas well as an HDMI port for connecting an external monitor.

The M1X Chip —also known as the M2 chip— could come with greater power compared to the current model. Specifically, this chipset is expected to have a GPU with up to 16 cores and 256 execution units, thus doubling the speed of the M1. In addition, it would support up to four ports Thunderbolt or output to more than one external monitor.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has not received an update for over a year and a half. Regarding the 14-inch model, it would be the first time that we see a computer with this screen size in Apple’s MacBook catalog.

