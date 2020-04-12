Apple is one of the companies that doesn’t usually give other companies the work they can do. We say this because it is capable of doing almost anything, but the processors of its most powerful computers are already left to other firms. Until now I was trusting Intel for this work, but this may change soon with a possible alliance between Apple and AMD.

New alliance with the bitten apple

The world of processors is divided between two companies: Intel and AMD. Both do a very good job with their microchips, which are the ones that are placed like the brains of the devices. Until now, Intel was very present in the PC market, just as AMD has gained ground and now it is possible that it will win the game in the field of bitten apple computers.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the great performance of these new chips will not only give improvements to Apple devices, but also savings for their coffers, specifically, the savings will be between 40 or 60 percent. This will not be at once, but the change will be gradual, so in the future we may see more options apart from Intel on Mac.