Apple could be developing an indestructible version of the Apple Watch | Technology

Apple could be working on a new version of its popular smartwatch designed for extreme sports.

For years Apple has been betting on different versions of its famous smart watch Apple watch, first with a SE version a little more accessible to the public, and now they would be preparing a directed version to those lovers of extreme sports.

There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is, possibly, one of the best wearable devices today with a lot of sensors to take care of our health and also manage each of our performances in dozens and dozens of sports, and you may be surprised by one next version that could be to fall of the smart watch.

According to information from Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 7, which will presumably come out after the summer, would arrive with a faster processor and an updated screen, so far there is not much mystery. But the information is that those of Cupertino they would be working on a model focused on extreme sports, although it seems that it would not arrive until 2022.

This model should compete with other products in the Garmin Instinct and Casio G-Shock range that have a rugged design and great resistance to drops, scratches and more.

This is especially interesting, because although the Apple Watch is already resistant, perhaps using it in climbing, mountain biking or even snow sports is not recommended at all. and the release of an indestructible version designed for this type of extreme sports may end up attracting a very particular part of the public.

In any case, the first to arrive will be the Apple Watch Series 7 with a better processor and updated screen, with ultra-wideband functionality and other features to be revealed.