Although far from its already traditional face-to-face show, Apple lived today the first one hundred percent digital edition of its WWDC, a conference for developers in which the brand unveiled various advances that will shape its offer in the market in the following months.

For brand lovers as well as detractors of the brand, the announcements made today by the Tim Cook-led brand seem to have caused particular enthusiasm among one of the most important audiences for any business firm: investors.

Apple on the rise

From a new operating system to the confirmation of the use of its own chips (leaving Intel), everything announced at the opening of the developer conference by Apple seems to have been well taken by the Stock Exchange.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday and its benchmark, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.59 percent, while the Nasdaq, which brings together technology, reached a record number to finish above the 10 thousand points.

Apple became one of the big drivers in maintaining this winning streak that was recorded last week, after its shares rose more than 2.5 percent in cucumber.

At press time, the advance for Cupertino’s signature ballots is estimated at 2.91 percent with a clear advance from the time the expected conference began.

Recovery for Apple

These indicators are crucial for the stage that Apple will begin to live, after it saw its business slow down due to the health emergency.

And it is that although the brand reported good numbers in its last financial report, it is also true that the true impacts of the epidemic, according to various specialists, would be reflected in the report corresponding to the second quarter of the year, once the closings in the United States as well as the brake on sales in other markets.

The latest financial report of the firm, indicates that Apple has achieved income during the first three months of the year (its second fiscal quarter) for 58 thousand 313 million dollars, a figure that is slightly above the 58 thousand 015 million dollars of the same period in the past year.

From time to time, the firm’s income has been distributed as follows:

iPhone: $ 28,962 million.

Mac: $ 5,315 million.

iPad: $ 4.368 million.

Wearables, home and accessories: $ 6,284 million.

Services: $ 13,348 million.

The strategy that works

In what was announced this afternoon by Apple, the brand has made it clear that it will seek, in the following months, to reinforce its strategy focused on services.

Although there has been a special stir around the next iPhone 12 and although the brand seems not to have neglected the details related to this smartphone, the reality is that the brand seeks to grow its businesses related to the services it now has available in the market.

Unlike what happened before, when everything revolved around the iPhone, now everything seems to indicate that these devices are tools to enhance services.

And it is that although the benefits obtained by the iPhone, iPad and Mac divisions have decreased compared to last year (as expected), Apple managed to maintain itself and even report a slight growth thanks to the push of two of its divisions that, during the In recent years, they have become the priority for the company: wearables (AirPods, Apple Watch, Beats) and Services (Apple TV +, Apple Music, Apple Arcade).

