Apple considered a Mac tablet and a 15-inch MacBook Air

The legal battle between Epic and Apple has revealed some of the best kept secrets of both companies. This Thursday it was unveiled part of the hardware strategy driven by Steve Jobs after the launch of iPhone in 2007. Back then, a Mac tablet and a 15-inch MacBook Air, among other devices, were considered to be released.

According to MacRumors, the information has been revealed thanks to an internal email. Written by Steve Jobs himself, the text lists a number of Apple executive team meetings about future products. Although none of the proposals reached the market, it is interesting to know what the vision of the company was at that time.

The executive team meeting took place in August 2007, which is several months after the original iPhone was unveiled. A device that drove the mobile phone market wild and catapulted Apple to a prominent position in the industry.

The document reveals that Apple considered bringing a Mac tablet to market. As we can see, the discussion about this device took place before 2010, when the iPad was launched. While there are no more details, it is difficult to predict whether it was a precursor to the tablet we all know or a different concept inspired by computers.

Another point email talks about the launch of a 15-inch MacBook Air in the first half of 2008. And although this type of laptop never had a version with the aforementioned screen size, in 2008 Apple did launch a 13-inch version and in 2010 an 11-inch version.

The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, has had 15-inch versions. However, we see that Apple had considered a somewhat larger variant the MacBook Air, although it never reached our hands.

Apple also considered variants of the iPod

Also mentioned is a “new iPod shuffle “ for 2008, model that did not reach the market either. The second generation of this device had been released in 2006 and the third in 2009. In 2008, new colors of the iPod shuffle were introduced, but not a new model.

Lastly, the email refers to a “Super nano” device. Let’s remember that, at that time, Apple had already launched the iPod Classic (2001) and the iPod nano (2005). So this mention could have made reference to an evolved variant of one of the already known proposals.

