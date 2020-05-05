Apple has just sent a press release to all the media with a news that developers have been waiting for weeks: WWDC20 will finally be held from June 22. As we have learned in the past, the event will be completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But perhaps the best part comes now, when you read this: the event will be completely free for all developers. Having access to all the material that Apple hangs available to all interested parties will not imply paying anything. According to Phil Schiller, we are talking about more than 23 million developers worldwide.

The first virtual WWDC in history

As always, WWDC is expected to show new versions of all Apple operating systems: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. In the keynote of the first day there are also opportunities to see new hardware (some year has happened), although the main focus will be on software and services.

As it is the first non-face-to-face developer congress in the history of Apple, we do not know exactly if that keynote is going to be live from somewhere in Apple Park or if the opportunity will be used to simply broadcast a previously recorded video as we saw with the Magic Keyboard. What is confirmed is that this video can be viewed from the official Apple website or from the application of the WWDC itself. Surely we can also do it from the Apple Events app of tvOS, like every year.

Apple has taken the opportunity to announce another event: the Swift Student Challenge, with which he wants to challenge students to create their own application using Swift Playgrounds. The company also promises that we will know more details of the WWDC20 as the June 22 date approaches.

