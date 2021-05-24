Apple confirms the date and time of its WWDC 2021 keynote

At the end of March, Apple confirmed the dates of a new edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2021). This year it will be completely virtual, from June 7 to 11, and the program of activities for the event is already known.

As published by the Cupertino firm, WWDC 2021 will begin with the traditional keynote. The opening conference will be on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific time (19 hours from Spain and 12 hours from Mexico). News is expected about the updates that will reach the apple ecosystem in the coming months. There may also be news about possible new Apple products, although in this case there is more speculation than information.

On the same day, the State of the Union will be held, another of the characteristic moments of WWDC. In the same they will be offered more technical details on previously made announcements. It’s scheduled at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

In announcing the schedule of activities for WWDC 2021, Apple has also focused on its design awards. The Apple Design Awards will be presented on Thursday, June 10 (2:00 PM PT).

Apple adds “Pavilions” to WWDC 2021

WWDC 2021 will have “Pavilions”, from where designers and developers can more easily access questions related to a specific topic. Thus, for example, they will be able to browse special activities or access sessions and laboratories.

For this year, Apple promises to provide “unprecedented access” to the knowledge of the company’s engineers and developers. The Californian company announces more than 200 sessions to analyze content in depth, as well as individual laboratories with more than a thousand experts from the firm.

Apple’s wish is for developers to seize the week of WWDC 2021 to solve all doubts that can be presented on different topics. From inquiries about best practices and the latest APIs, to design and user interface reviews.

The WWDC 2021 ensures several novelties and therefore the eyes will rest especially on the opening keynote from Apple Park. The conference will be broadcast live through the Apple website, as well as through YouTube, and the Apple TV and Apple Developer applications. Of course, like every year, all WWDC 2021 announcements will be instantly in Hypertext.

