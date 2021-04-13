Apple confirms a launch event for April 20. Will they present the new iPad or new Macs?

04/13/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

SPORT.es

Manzana just occupy the April 20th Of all the tech geeks since it has already notified that there will be a launch event for that same day. The time, specifically, the 19:00 hours afternoon peninsular time. Apple refers to this event as “Spring Loaded,” which could refer to a host of products the company hopes to unveil next week.

The time is right for Apple to reveal this year’s new iPad Pro. Also, rumors about the launch of new Macs with Silicon architecture are becoming more persistent and realistic. Also, some AirPods could be released shortly, or perhaps the long-awaited AirTags.

Apple has evidently not done more than confirm the existence of this event. The company confirmed that it would hold its WorldWide Developer Conference between June 7-11, becoming fully virtual for the second year in a row. However, it could be Apple’s last big event to go all digitalas the public is expected to return soon.