Apple compensates woman after workers posted their ‘pack’ on Facebook

Manzana has agreed to compensate an American woman with several million dollars after two members of the official iPhone mobile repair service posted photos and videos with sexually explicit content found on her phone on the Internet.

The events took place in 2016, when the young woman, 21 years old and a student at the University of Oregon (United States), sent Apple its mobile iPhone, which had stopped working, for its

repair, and this in turn referred it to its contractor Pegatron, one of its official repairers, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to court documents, two of Pegatron’s repairers at the Sacramento, California facility, published ten images of the victim in different degrees of nudity and a sex video from his Facebook account, in a way that implied that she had shared them herself.

The images of the young woman were only removed after their Facebook contacts saw them and informed the victim of their publication. All of this caused “severe emotional distress” for the woman, according to the documents.

Although the exact amount of compensation has not been made public, at the request of the company itself, the agreement between Apple and the young woman has been worth several million dollars. The victim’s attorneys had claimed $ 5 million in compensation for the damages.

Apple has confirmed the facts to The Telegraph. The company has included in the agreement a confidentiality clause, whereby the victim cannot reveal the details of the agreement, and has fired the two repairmen responsible for the publication of the intimate images.

When we learned of this egregious violation of our policies at one of our suppliers in 2016, we took immediate action and since then we have continued to strengthen our supplier protocols, “Apple said in a statement sent to the aforementioned medium.

