Apple compensates woman after repair technicians posted intimate photos of her

Apple compensates a woman to avoid a millionaire lawsuit.

If Apple products have always been characterized for something, it is for their privacy. The Cupertino firm takes its chest out of its ecosystem, stating that its products, unlike the competition, respect the privacy and security of their users.

Despite all this, not even Apple escapes the scandals. As we read in The Telegraph, Apple would have reached a millionaire agreement after discovering that two repair technicians had posted intimate photos of a woman. Outrageous.

Apple protects our privacy, but what about its workers?

It all started when a student took her iPhone to be repaired at an official center located in Sacramento, California. We do not know if they would really fix the phone, but what we do know is that the workers at said center they published intimate photos of the woman as well as a video of her. In addition to being a very reprehensible action, they did it from the girl’s own Facebook account.

Despite the fact that the event did not happen inside an Apple Store, the Cupertino firm was not left out. After a thorough investigation that led to the immediate dismissal of the workers, Apple reached a millionaire settlement with the woman to avoid a possible lawsuit.

According to an Apple spokesperson, the company takes the privacy of its users very seriously so actions like these are intolerable.

What was done by the repair technicians is unjustifiable, but everything could have been avoided if the woman had handed over her mobile phone with all sensitive documentation erased. In addition to intimate photos, our mobile device also stores private information such as contacts, bank accounts and much more, so the more security measures we put in place, the better.

In this sense, Xiaomi has created a safe mode called “Repair mode” that allows creating a new user profile without any personal data (no email accounts, installed applications, stored files …) and from which you cannot exit if you do not know the password. Very useful when we take a phone to technical service.

