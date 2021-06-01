Apple Commissions First Season of ‘The Big Door Prize’ Comedy Series

From Deadline they report that Apple has greenlit a first season of 10 half-hour episodes of a comedy series from the writer and executive producer of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and winner of an Emmy, David West Read. The project will be produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM / Studio Dragon.

The series follows the story of the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover the existence of a magic machine that predicts fate in their supermarket. The series is based on MO Walsh’s best-selling novel.

Read wrote the adaptation and also served as showrunner for this project whose executive producers include Read, Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM / Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

This new project will mark the second Apple original series commissioned from Skydance Television after the drama series starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, ‘Foundation’.