Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak exclaims that Bitcoin is better than gold

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has stated that he considers Bitcoin to be a better asset than gold for certain qualities.

Steve Wozniak has declared his admiration for Bitcoin at the Talent Land online event, originally in person in Guadalajara (Mexico) in which BeInCrypto is a media partner, citing:

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most surprising mathematical miracle “

It is very common for Bitcoin to be compared to gold, sometimes even dubbing Bitcoin as gold 2.0. Wozniak makes a mention of one of the obvious qualities that make Bitcoin a product that has value for its investors, the programmed limitation of the amount of BTC existing in the market. This has caused many investors such as corporations to describe Bitcoin as a safe haven.

The new stage in which humanity is plunged due to the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extreme pause in the economy in which governments have been forced to launch aid. These measures have been largely characterized by capital injection, fueled by the most extreme money printing ever seen.

The printing of money has made safe haven assets even more interesting than before. The possibility of generalized inflation has caused these products to be priced.

Traditionally, gold, silver or any asset outside the monetary system have been the place to move capital to protect it from turbulence. At present, there is Bitcoin which, unlike gold, has a limitation in the amount available and this causes it to be naturally a deflationary product.

Although Wozniak admits his possibly technological admiration of a product categorized by him as a “miracle”, he also specified whether or not he owns said asset:

“I don’t invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future”

Could Apple be the next big company to invest in Bitcoin?

Several large companies have already entered the cryptocurrency market, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, Mercado Libre … Although since the beginning of the history of Bitcoin there have always been speculations such as hopes that a giant like Amazon, Alibaba or Apple be adopted to buy BTC for its treasury.

In May 2021, Apple posted a job vacancy seeking a cryptocurrency expert for the development of alternative payments. Currently, Apple has a digital wallet system (Wallet), its own payment provider (Apple Pay) and its most recent related launch was a credit card (Apple Card). Apple’s direct purchase of BTC may be pure speculation, however There is no doubt that Apple is building a digital financial infrastructure that is ready to add new technologies, such as cryptocurrencies.