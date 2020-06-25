The United States is not overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, and that seriously affects all businesses, including Apple stores. Today it has closed 14 new stores in Florida.

In a territory as large and as populated as the United States, with so much population movement, and where large sectors are against confinement, it is not easy to control a pandemic. The coronavirus is undergoing major outbreaks in the country, which logically affect businesses. Apple has just announced it is closing 14 other stores in Florida.

Just a few days ago, this week, it also closed 18 other stores elsewhere in the United States, most of it in Texas. Total 32 stores closed again, which will no longer open tomorrow, Friday, until further notice.

Apple has just over 270 stores in the United States, so it’s not a high amount. But this individualized closing policy is baffling customers, who don’t know if their regular store is open or closed.

During the quarantine, most of the mobile and technology stores have closed, but with a return to normalcy, many have already started to open.

Compared to other businesses that have decided not to open yet, or that close stores by city or state, Apple has decided to treat each case individually.

There have been cases of closed Apple stores in certain districts, while others remain open just a few kilometers away.

To this we must add that stores are free to decide whether to close or open, and some have not opened after de-escalation. Tomorrow, Friday, only about 200 of Apple’s 271 stores will open, according to ..

In any case, affected customers can still continue to buy through the Apple online store and other stores where they also sell products from the Apple Company, so it does not seem too big a disorder, except for those who have to carry some device to fix.