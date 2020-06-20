There are eleven establishments in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Arizona

Electronics maker Apple announced today that it will re-close physical stores in four U.S. states starting Saturday. It had reopened weeks ago when observing how COVID-19 infections are growing again in those areas.

These are 11 establishments in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Arizona, states that have seen coronavirus cases skyrocket in recent days, and where mobility restrictions and social distancing measures have been weeks since they relaxed.

“Because of the current conditions of COVID-19 in some of the communities we serve, we are going to temporarily close stores in those areas. We take this as a precaution and hope to be able to get our employees and customers back as soon as possible, ”the Cupertino, California, firm said in a statement.

Apple closed its stores around the world in March when the pandemic declared, and since then it has been reopening in stages depending on each territory.

The United States reached 2,187,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 118,334 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the state hardest hit by the pandemic in the US, with 385,760 confirmed cases and 30,974 deaths, a figure just below the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 168,107 confirmed cases and 12,869 deaths, Massachusetts with 106,442 infections and 7,769 deaths, and Illinois, which has reported 134,830 positive for coronavirus and 6,537 deaths.

However, in the most recent weeks, the focus of the pandemic in the United States has shifted from the battered east coast to the states of the so-called Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which add up to almost four half of new cases across the country.

