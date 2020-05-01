Manzana Wall Street closes the week in red. The technology company has registered a drop of 1.6% this Friday after presenting disappointing results for investors at the end of the first three months of the year.

The company has reported revenue in the first quarter of 2020 worth $ 58.3 billion. Despite the fact that most of its factories in China have suffered production problems due to the coronavirus, this is a figure 6% higher than that estimated by the consensus.

“Despite the unprecedented global impact of COVID-19, we are proud to report that Apple has grown during the quarter, boosted by a record high for Services and a quarterly record for Wearables“explains Tim Cook, CEO of the firm.

“We are motivated and inspired to not only continue to meet these needs in innovative ways, but also to contribute to the global response, from the tens of millions of personalized face masks and face shields we’ve shipped to medical professionals around the world. world, “continues the CEO in a statement.

The board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $ 0.82 per share, an increase of 6%. This will be paid on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020. It has also authorized a $ 50 billion increase to the existing share buyback program.

Apple has had several very difficult times in the past few months. The paralysis for weeks of work activity in China has put him major problems in the manufacture and production of its star products, like iPhone or iPods.

“We are proud of our Apple teams around the world and of resilience of our business and financial performance during these difficult times, “says Luca Maestri, Apple CFO.

The falls that are taking place in the afterhours market do not seem cause for alarm. As far as the stock market is concerned, Apple has managed to weather the pandemic very well. In fact, it is the one that is doing the best in the sector.

“The case is that since the point of view of the graph the aspect cannot be better, since the falls of February and March found support, dilations apart, in the previous historical maximums (throw back) “, explains José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.

