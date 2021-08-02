Apple closed 2020 as the most valuable company in the world

Seven North American multinationals were placed in the TOP-10 of the most valuable companies in the world according to data recently published by the Bloomberg agency.

The Californian Manzana it ended the year as number one on the planet based on market capitalization value. They followed Saudi oil company Aramco and the giant also North American Microsoft.

Aramco, the largest oil company in the world by production, loses the leadership in favor of the apple company.

Amazon Y Google they were placed in fourth and fifth position respectively in the ranking and behind them, Facebook and Chinese technology Tencent Y Alibaba.

Closed the list Tesla, the leading company in the motor industry led by the tycoon Elon musk and the financial Berkshire.

In this way we find that seven of the ten most valuable companies in the world were North American. The ranking was completed by the Saudi company and the two Chinese tech ‘monsters’.