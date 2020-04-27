With more or less dissimulation, product placement is something that has been around in the cinema and on television for a long time. In the case of Apple, and more specifically, the iPhone, we have many examples in different series and movies. Of course, in many of them there is something in common: does not appear in the hands of the villain, but are usually used by the “good”. And the new Apple TV + series, ‘Defending Jacob’ (‘Defend Jacob’) is proof of that.

Although it is a theory known to many, it was Rian Johnson, director of ‘Daggers in the Back’, who confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that “Apple lets you use iPhone in movies, but, and this is crucial if you are ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys can’t carry iPhone on camera. ” In the case of ‘Defending Jacob’, it is not only that good characters continually appear using Apple products, but also the only one that uses an Android phone is the pedophile.

Characters’ phone may be a spoiler

The character Laurie Barber (Michelle Dockery) uses an iPhone in a scene from ‘Defending Jacob’. Image: ProductPlacementBlog.com

We are all used to seeing Apple products on the small and the big screen, and when it comes to original Apple TV + content, even more. It happened on ‘The Morning Show’, where apple devices appeared in an average of 32 scenes per episode.

‘Defending Jacob’, the new mystery series starring Chris Evans, is another example of this, but in this case, taken to the extreme: it not only abuses product placement, but match bad characters with competing brands:

All the characters in the Apple series use iPhone, of course. Except for the pedophile, that is from people who use Android. #DefendingJacob pic.twitter.com/4i5dgYrqBa – David Pastrana (@davidpastrana) April 26, 2020

According to several users on Reddit, MacRumors and Twitter, the series that has released Apple TV + this weekend is full of characters using Apple devices and services. All but one: the pedophile appears with an Android phone in his hands. Something similar happens with computers: a Macbook for most, except for one of the possible culprits, which has a Dell.

Defending Jacob, the new Apple TV + series, is riddled with characters using Apple devices and services; all but one: the pedophile

This means that the phone a certain character uses can reveal to us before its nature (if it is “good” or “bad”) and destroy the mystery of the series or movie. Filmmaker Rian Johnson already said it in the interview that we mentioned at the beginning:

“I don’t know if I should say this or not. Not because it’s lewd or something, but because it can screw me over in the next mystery movie that I write. Forget it, I’m going to say, it’s very interesting. Apple lets you use iPhone in movies, but , and this is crucial if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys can’t carry iPhone on camera. Every filmmaker who has a villain in his movie that should be kept secret he will want to kill me right now. “

In Korea, the good guys use Samsung

The protagonists of ” What’s wrong with Secretary Kim? ‘ use a Samsung mobile

This of relating the products of a certain brand with the good or bad of a movie or series not exclusive to Apple. Korean series like ‘Vagabond’ or ‘What’s wrong with Secretary Kim?’ (‘What’s the matter with Netflix’s secretary Kim?’ Are also plagued by Samsung’s product placement.

In fact, in the first case, that of ‘Vagabond’, they already warn us at the beginning that “this series contains product placement” and, in addition to placing Samsung devices in the hands of the “good”, they show us Jessica (a character with a questionable character throughout the series) using an iPhone.

Jessica uses an iPhone in a scene from ‘Vagabond’

In short, depending on who is behind the series or movie in question (Apple in the case of ‘Defending Jacob’), observe which manufacturer is the device that each character uses, you can reveal whether it is good or bad sooner than we would like. And no, as we have seen, it is not something that only Apple does, nor something that has not been around for a long time: in 2003, there was already a long talk about why in the ’24’ series the good guys always used Mac, while that villains did wrong with Windows PC.

Share



iPhone for the good guys, Android for the pedophile: Apple pigeonholes the characters of its new series according to the device they use