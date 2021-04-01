Apple celebrates 45 years and Tim Cook shares an emotional message

Apple turns 45 today since its foundation. For this reason, Tim cook, the CEO of the company, wanted to celebrate with an emotional internal letter addressed to all employees.

In the email, retrieved by MacGeneration, Cook recalls that Apple was founded in 1976 with the idea of ​​creating breakthrough products that redefined “what technology could do” while improving people’s lives.

Under this premise, the company’s top manager asked the employees stay focused on that mission. In addition, he assured that never in the history of Apple has there been a moment with as much potential as the present.

Tim Cook also quoted Apple’s co-founder, Steve Jobs, in a part of the document. “It’s been an incredible journey so far, but we’ve only just started”, He said. He also reflected, “None of us will be here by the end of the story, but we all need to make sure it’s worth telling.”

Tim Cook's full message on the occasion of Apple's 45th anniversary

On April 1, 1976, a company was formed in Cupertino to create landmark products that redefined what technology could accomplish, thereby improving people’s lives in the process. Forty-five years later, we celebrate this moment by rededicating ourselves to that mission — and keeping it alive for a long time — rather than just fondly remembering it as something past. While some things at Apple have changed over the years, the important things remain the same. From the M1 chip to 5G iPhones, from iPads that change education and productivity to a watch that can take care of your health, and the best software and services that bring them all to life, we’ve never stopped setting the pace that others want to match. What I can tell you with absolute certainty is that there has never been a moment of such potential as this, nor have we had such a talented and dedicated team. That shouldn’t make us rest easy. Great potential forces great people to reach it. I know this past year has tested each of us in ways we never imagined. It has asked all of us to adapt, made our work more complex, and demanded additional resolve and commitment in areas of our lives that extend far beyond our work. But I also know that what each of us has accomplished during this time should make us extremely proud. Through a unique challenge for a generation, the things we do, and the way we do them, have revealed lasting new sources of value for the people who love and count on them. And, on many fronts, we know that even brighter days are ahead. In an email like this, to mark one of the first anniversaries shortly after I joined Apple, Steve said, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, but we’ve only just started. It is still true. Remember that none of us will be here by the end of the story, but we all need to make sure it is worth telling.

A company that marked several “before and after”

Few companies in the world – and throughout history – have achieved revolutionize more than one market. Apple has succeeded and seeks to continue adapting to conquer new horizons.

At the time it marked a before and after in the world of personal computing. Did it with him Macintosh, and later it was the turn to revolutionize the world of music with the iPod and iTunes. Some time later the iPhone, which would set the definitive course for the smartphone market. The iPadFor its part, it has triumphed in the education sector and among people looking for a productivity tool or to consume entertainment content. Finally we come to the times of Apple watch, which would become an ideal health care device.

In the world of services It has also stomped on, to such a degree that it has become one of its main sources of income. With less or more success, Apple has launched proposals such as iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV + and Apple Fitness +. Without forgetting, of course, that it maintains its commitment to the App Store and its ecosystem of development tools.

Tim Cook mentioned that “even brighter days are ahead”, possibly because of the products they are currently working on. Your next steps might explore a few augmented reality and virtual reality glasses, in addition to the much-rumored ‘Apple Car’, among other proposals. There is no doubt that the future of the company looks as promising as it is interesting.

