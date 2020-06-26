To open and start a Tesla vehicle you have a card that you pass through the exterior of the car, just like if you entered a hotel room – in fact a woman put the chip of her Tesla under her skin to open the car by hand … Can you imagine doing the same with the iPhone or Apple Watch even if you don’t have a Tesla? Open, close or even start the car with the iPhone, something we will do with an iPhone or Apple Watch

CarKey iOS 13.4

After hearing about her since February, finally at Apple’s WWDC20 held this week, the company confirmed ‘Car Key’, a new feature what makes possible use mobile devices such as iPhone or Apple Watch to open, close and start a car.

For this reason, those who have an Apple phone or watch compatible with the function -and the vehicle- can use them like car ‘keys’ in vehicles that support NFC technology. In fact, authentication via Face ID will not be necessary. This means that, like a normal card, the lock / unlock and boot function can be used even if the iPhone or Apple Watch does not have a battery.

Apple Car Key, the Car Keys

The pairing process is carried out through the Wallet app, and of course, You will need to have the car manufacturer’s application in order to perform the initial installation. When doing this, you have to put the iPhone over the NFC reader of the car itself, and then CarKey will be available in the Wallet app. Once done, the key can easily be passed to the Apple Watch.

As the company announced, digital car keys are “a safe way to use iPhone or Apple Watch to start and start a vehicleThey can be easily shared through the ‘Messages’ application and deactivated in iCloud “if the device goes missing”, which would assure us that no one is going to try to use the mobile with our car.

Available in 2020

When will the feature be available? Apple indicates in its official blog that they will do it this year 2020, through NFC. 8. Apple has also unveiled the latest generation of ultra-wideband technology-based digital car keys for spatial recognition via the U1 chip, which will enable users Unlock upcoming car models without taking iPhone out of pocket or purse, and will be available next year.

Apple Car Keys for the car work ‘no network connection’, so in theory you can lock the car even inside a closed parking lot. Keys are also supposed to work “up to 5 hours“after your iPhone’s battery has run out and has been put into ‘power reserve’ mode, which is certainly a welcome respite at the thought of being unable to access your car after being away from a charger for a while The first supported car will be the new 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will come out next July.