The wireless charging technology has been with us for a few years on Android mobiles. It is about using a base and placing the terminal near or on top, to charge it without having to plug it in. But at Apple, support for the ‘Wireless Charging ’ It came with the announcement of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X in 2017. These three models are the first Apple smartphones to have it, the downside is that the wireless charging base did not come out at the same time as the phones.

AirPower charger

Announced at the same event as the iPhone X, the AirPower It had an inaccurate date for some time in 2018. But at the Apple WWDC event last June 18, Air Power did a no show. The reason? According to sources consulted by Bloomberg media, the delay in its premiere was due to a development problem, which forced to postpone the supposed departure date scheduled for June.

The project engineers had apparently encountered various technical setbacks, like what the device overheated too much. They also had to finish firmware for the custom Apple chip in charge of energy management and connecting the charging base to the phone itself. What Bloomberg said is summarized in that the AirPower is a complicated device to manufacture, especially because unlike the rest of wireless chargers, the AirPower will serve to recharge several Apple devices and not only the iPhone, but also the AirPods helmets, or the Apple Watch Series watch.

Technical performance issues

Given that the Air Power missed the window of Apple’s WWDC 18, and being already the end of June, the sights of the sector were set on the Keynote Apple 2018, which in the end was a show practically dedicated to the new Apple Watch Series 4 and to the three new iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR. What happened to Air Power? Again rumors that its development was not going well precisely.

Two Apples experts came up with things similar to what Bloomberg said 3 months ago. At the design level, Apple’s determination to make it a base that recharges several devices at once was apparently causing problems with the more than 20 power coils it implements, which overheat Apple devices placed in the base; On a software level, Air Power seems to have Interference problems between the base and the devices.

Air Power officially canceled

Running in parallel, both the 2nd generation Air Pods and the Air Power base had become the two most elusive Apple devices. But just a few weeks ago, those from Cupertino surprised us by announcing the new Air Pods 2019. Eyes were then on the Air Power, which was sure to come out this year. Until today, the day that Apple has issued an official statement announcing canceling your wireless base, that curiously came out in the box of the new Air Pods.

“After much effort, we have concluded that the AirPower does not meet our high standards [de calidad] and we have canceled the project. We apologize to those customers who were waiting for this launch ”were the words of Dan Riccio, senior VPS of product engineering at Apple. It seems that the rumors about the complexity of the development were not misleading, since it is not usual -in fact it is rare- that Apple comes to the fore in this way to announce a cancellation.