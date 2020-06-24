One of the accessories that go out to accompany people today are headphones, whether for the smartphone, tablet, computer or even to connect an audio system or smart TV, they have become the ideal companion for privacy or for dance the sound.

In particular, in recent years wireless devices have grown in popularity, a lot is due to the impact of AirPods that, although they were not the first product of its kind -other brands such as Moto by Lenovo and Onkyo were ahead-, those of Apple they have distinguished themselves and grabbed the attention.

A market that dominates Cupertino

In fact, AirPods have gained such a projection that it can be said that they widely dominate this market. At least this is revealed in a recent report by Canalys, which indicates that these wireless headphones sold more than 18.1 million units between January and March of this year.

Apple’s sales far exceed its closest tracker, which is Samsung, because among the Galaxy Bud + and other models of wireless headphones, it barely managed to place just over 4.5 million units, and even further is Redmi with 3.1 million pairs. .

The domain becomes more noticeable when we review the numbers of other brands such as QCY and Huawei, which sold 2.5 and 2 million wireless headphones, respectively, as shown by the consultant’s Global smart audio device shipments Q1 2020 report.

Market data

According to Canalys, the coronavirus pandemic caused the smart hearing aid category to undergo its first decline globally, in fact it notes it fell 1.9 percent.

“Better sound quality is not the only expected improvement in smart audio devices. (…) Providers aim to make it easier for users to consume content as well as streamline access to smart assistants, ”said Jason Low, senior analyst at Canalys. In this sense, the specialists noted that « TWS devices are expected to become smarter, allowing users to work, exercise, learn, relax and entertain themselves more effectively. »

That said, this market is expected to continue growing, last year around 230 million wireless hearing aids were sold globally, according to data from Counterpoint Research; which represented more than 26 billion dollars in sales, only in the retail sector, according to Futuresource.

