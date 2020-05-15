The firm did not disclose the amount of the operation, but newspaper reports suggest that it could have closed at around $ 100 million.

Manzana

Photo:

HECTOR RETAMAL / . / .

The American multinational Apple announced Thursday the purchase of virtual reality firm NextVR, thus reinforcing its commitment to this technology called to occupy a prominent place in the world of video games and entertainment in the coming years.

NextVR, based in Newport Beach. California is specialized in the production and broadcasting of large sports events and concerts like the NBA basketball league finals, both live and on delayed recordings.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally don’t go into detail about our plans or goals,” the company led by Tim Cook said in a statement.

The firm also did not disclose the amount of the operation, but journalistic information indicates that it could have closed around the 100 million dollars.

NextVR has around a hundred employees and has Comcast Ventures, Time Warner Investments and Golden State Warriors basketball team co-owner Peter Guber.

It may interest you:

New iPhone 12 will come in four versions and its initial price will be $ 649 dollars

An Apple Watch managed to survive 9 months at the bottom of a lake

Apple presents its new MacBook Pro

.