Apple begins the sale of the new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV in Mexico

The wait for Mexico is over. Apple finally started the sale of the new iMac M1, iPad Pro M1 and Apple TV in the Apple Store Online. The three products were presented during the keynote “Spring Loaded” that those of Cupertino held on April 20. Although they have been available since the beginning of May in other regions of the world, it was not necessary to wait for them too long in the Aztec country.

In the case of the iMac and iPad Pro, their renewal is significant due to the adoption of M1 processor, Apple Silicon’s first SoC for computers – and tablets since 2021. In fact, it is the first time that Apple’s desktop computer embraces the ARM architecture to leave Intel behind. For its part, Apple TV debuts the new Siri Remote to facilitate navigation between content. We present you the prices of each device.

Prices of the new iMac in Mexico

The new iMac M1 starts from $ 33,499 in Mexico for its most basic version with 256 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, 24-inch Retina 4.5K display, two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports. Includes entry-level Magic Keyboard (without Touch ID).

The following version, which is the one we analyze in Hypertext, starts from $ 38,499. It differs from the previous model by adding two additional USB-C ports and Ethernet. In addition, the Magic Keyboard does integrate Touch ID. The highest priced model ($ 43,999) increases your storage up to 512GB.

Of course, all versions can be configured with higher storage capacity and RAM, in addition to adding accessories and applications for professionals. Be careful, it ships in 3 to 4 weeks.

Prices of the new iPad Pro in Mexico

The new iPad Pro starts from $ 20,999 for the 11 “WiFi variant. Note that the 12.9” model is the only one that boasts the new mini-LED display. All versions ship in 4-6 weeks.

iPad Pro 11 “WiFi

128 GB: $ 20,999 256 GB: $ 23,699 512 GB: $ 29,0991 TB: $ 39,8992 TB: $ 50,699

11 “iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular

128GB: $ 24,699 256GB: $ 27,399512 GB: $ 32,7991 TB: $ 43,5992 TB: $ 54,399

12.9 “iPad Pro WiFi

128 GB: $ 28,999 256 GB: $ 31,699 512 GB: $ 37,0991 TB: $ 47,8992 TB: $ 58,699

12.9 “iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular

128 GB: $ 32,699 256 GB: $ 35,399 512 GB: $ 40,7991 TB: $ 51,5992 TB: $ 62,399

Prices of the new Apple TV in Mexico

Apple TV, which we also analyze in Hypertext, is available in two versions according to its storage capacity. Both ship in 1 to 2 weeks.

32 GB: $ 4,99964 GB: $ 4,999

