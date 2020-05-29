Apple has started selling iPhone XRs in some colors and capacities in its refurbished product store. These iPhones enjoy a discount of between 120 and 150 euros Regarding the usual sale price and have the same Apple guarantee.

Refurbished: if you find the model you want you find a bargain

The reconditioned products section of the Apple store is really little known. It offers models that, after being returned by the original buyer or needing a repair, are put back on sale at a discounted price. On the iPhone, Apple replaces the battery with a new one, changes the entire external chassis and obviously repairs the internal components if necessary, which are the only components to be reconditioned.

Currently in the store we find several iPhone XR in black or white color and in capacities of 64, 128 or 256GB. Unlike the main store, Apple’s refurbished store offers specific product configurations. In this sense, if what we want is just a 64 GB iPhone XR and white we are in luck: we can buy one for 589 euros (500 without VAT).

Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black (Refurbished)

As Apple exposes in this store, where we can also find other products of the company, all devices are inspect, test, clean and repackage in a new white box with all manuals and accessories. For practical purposes, without counting the difference between the “official” box and the white box in which they are delivered, it is impossible to distinguish a reconditioned product from a completely new one.

Looking a little further in the field of bargains we can find other alternatives such as TuImeiLibre, where we find an iPhone XR also for 589 euros. Here, everyone’s predilection comes into play, on whether to choose a reconditioned iPhone that comes from Apple itself or a new one from an external store.

