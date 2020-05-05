Apple begins reopening its stores worldwide. After having closed them worldwide, the company plans to reopen some of them later this week. Specifically, almost all the Apple Stores in Australia as well as the only one found in Austria. Thus they join the already reopened in China and South Korea.

May as the month in which many Apple Store will reopen

Apple has 22 stores in Australia, of which 21 will open on May 7 at 10:00 local time. The remaining store is in renovations since last January. The closure and confinement will have delayed its works, so it will probably take some time to reopen.

The company’s only store in Austria It is scheduled to open today. Its doors will reopen to human trafficking at 11:00 today. The reopening of stores started in China, followed by the only store in South Korea. According to the company:

For starters, we’ll open with additional security measures including temperature checks, social distance, and a tight schedule, to make sure customers and employees stay healthy. Our social distancing protocol results in a limited number of visitors to stores at the same time, so there may be delays for those who arrive without an appointment.

Deirdre O’Brien said a few days ago that the company expects to reopen many stores in May. These would also include US locations. Speaking to Bloomberg, Cook stated that some locations would open mid-month. It seems clear that the company intends to resume activity with certain precautions throughout the month. In the case of Spain and following the Alarm State, there has been no mention of its recovery.

Track | Bloomberg.

Share



Apple begins reopening more stores around the world, starting with Austria and Australia