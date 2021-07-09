Apple approves an app to buy marijuana from its iPhones



Photo: 7raysmarketing / Pixabay

The Apple App Store is becoming much more flexible in terms of the apps that allow sales of marijuana products. And it is that the company founded by Steve Jobs approved an application of the cannabis delivery service, called Eaze, that will allow people to buy marijuana from their phones.

“Eaze has always tried to use the latest advances in technology to make buying legal cannabis more accessible. It’s hard to overstate how important this is to our company and the industry, ”Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy said in a statement.

Eaze has over 2 million registered customers and delivers marijuana cigarettes, vapors, edibles, concentrates, and other items containing marijuana to consumers in major California cities.

The company will begin deliveries in Michigan later this month. Eaze does not deliver marijuana on its own, but acts as a facilitator. Retail stores that sell their product through the app hire their own delivery staff, who verify the identity and age of the buyer.

The application comes to Apple just as the Manzanita company recently changed some of its policies on e-commerce functionality in applications. Previously, Eaze customers had to complete transactions by going to the company’s website, as reported in Forbes.

Eaze was launched in 2016 and is currently focusing more on marijuana delivery, shutting down a separate platform called Eaze Wellness, where it sold cannabidiol products across the country.

The cannabis market has seen a huge spike in sales in the last 18 months, due in part to orders being placed from home. Legal sales of marijuana and marijuana products rose 46% in one report, with total sales of $ 17.5 billion. Worldwide, sales exceeded $ 21 billion.

To date, 19 US states have legalized recreational marijuana, while 36 have medical marijuana programs.

