Apple App Store Profits Look Disproportionate – Judge

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – A federal judge questioned Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Friday about whether revenue from the app store from developers like “Fortnite” maker Epic Games is justified and whether the company faces any competitive pressure to change their practices.

Cook appeared for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as a final witness in Apple’s defense against Epic’s allegations that the iPhone maker’s App Store controls and fees have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. .

App makers including music service Spotify Technology, European regulators and American politicians question whether the company that once called on the world to “think differently” has now become too big and powerful.

At the end of the testimony, Judge Yvonne González Rogers questioned Cook, pressuring him to admit that game developers generate most of the revenue from the App Store and help subsidize other applications in the store that do not pay fees.

González said that the revenue that Apple makes from game developers “appears to be disproportionate.”

“I understand this notion that Apple is somehow leading the customer to the dance,” he said. “But after that first time, after that first interaction, the developers are keeping the customers in the game. Apple is just benefiting from that, it seems to me.”

Cook disagreed. “Free apps go a long way. Only those who really benefit significantly pay 30% in commissions, he said.

Cook’s testimony constitutes the longest public comment on the App Store, which is the foundation of Apple’s $ 53.8 billion services business.

Epic has launched a legal and public relations campaign, arguing that Apple is acting anticompetitively by allowing only the apps it approves on the world’s 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use the payment system in their app, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

The creator of “Fortnite” is led by its CEO Tim Sweeney, who has been delighted to have the public opportunity to face Apple.

On Friday, Sweeney, who attended every day of the trial as a corporate representative for Epic, listened to Cook’s testimony, looking at an elastic that he stretched and twisted between his fingers as he took notes.

The antitrust lawsuit comes as Apple faces a chorus of criticism from app makers for what they see as attempts to crush small competition.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)