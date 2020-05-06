The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) Apple is a conference for developers that in recent years the American firm has taken advantage of to show not only new versions of its operating systems, but also new devices – it was at a WWDC where we saw the presentation of the iPhone SE for example.

Contrary to all the technological events of the first part of the year that due to the Coronavirus issue are being canceled, such as the Mobile World Congress, Apple will celebrate WWDC 2020, and it will do so on its usual date in June, but with a new: it will be online.

WWDC 20 By Videoconference

For its 31st anniversary, WWDC 2020 will adopt an “entirely new online format, packed with content for our customers, the press, and developers alike. ” Therefore, the first of the Apple events of the year will be streaming and without an on-site audience, taking place from June 22, and offering free access to all developers through the Apple Developer app and the Apple website Developer.

In the non-face-to-face event we will see “the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS “, and according to Apple this edition of the WWDC20 will be “the largest so far, and will bring together more than 23 million developers from around the world in an unpublished format for a whole week, in June, to discuss the future of platforms from Apple”.

At the moment no more is known, although the announcement makes it clear that we will see news of all Apple’s operating systems, which indicates not only software, but also new devices, so in 1 month and a half we will leave doubts. Although surely in these remaining weeks things will begin to leak.

Swift Student Challenge

Apple today also announced the Swift Student Challenge, “an opportunity for all students to demonstrate their love for programming and develop their own Swift playground.” Developers can download the Apple Developer app, through which “we will share more information about the WWDC20 program, which will include details on Platforms State of the Union and the keynote, presentation times and lab sessions.”

The information will also be published on the Apple Developer website and will be sent via email.