Apple is also expected to add this feature to iOS 13 eventually.

The idea is that the system works for now with NFC chips, but the technology is already working on its own technology

This new system would not only use its own chips, but would also create a standard for the automotive industry.

The integration between technology companies has allowed consumers to access a range of services that a few years ago was not possible. There is no better example of this than apps for smartphones. Thanks to these programs, it is increasingly easy to control, remotely and unified, a host of devices and operations that do not always have a relationship with the phone. And thanks to an idea from Apple, now you can even control a car.

According to ., Tim Cook’s company revealed a new feature a few hours ago for its upcoming iOS 14 operating system. With the update, people will be able to start adding a « digital key » to their phone or Apple Watch and control their car at distance. Specifically, people can open or close the doors, as well as start the engine, without any physical interaction. Nor will it be necessary to have an internet connection.

At the moment, the new Apple system will only be compatible with the 2021 BMW 5 Series model, which is due out next month. In order to unlock the car with this feature, people will need to move the phone closer to the door handle. Unless people choose to do so, it is not necessary to confirm the identity with a password or Face ID. In theory it could also be shared and access through the messages app to other phones, and work without a battery.

Extending the Apple brand ecosystem

For months now, automotive companies have decided to collaborate with other brands to improve the attractiveness of their units. For example, Sony revealed an electric car of its own, from Rivian, as part of a prototype project. Jaguar, for its part, works with Apple’s rival, Google, to develop autonomous SUVs. Hyundai also decided to close a deal with the Chinese Tencent, in order to enhance the infotainment capacity of its cars.

Apple’s decision, however, is much more interesting. For years, Tim Cook’s company has been characterized by having a closed brand ecosystem. This meant that all of their services and products had truly incredible integration, their highest brand value. At the same time, it had poor cooperation with other ecosystems, especially rivals. The function to collaborate with BMW is another example of its intention to open up to the industry.

This will definitely bring new challenges for Apple. True, the appeal of your brand will be greater as you continue to close alliances with other companies. However, a good part of the reason their customers are so loyal is because they have no choice but to consume only their products to avoid compatibility challenges. If you go ahead with this strategy of expanding your brand ecosystem, you must redefine your added value.

Advantages of business alliances

Sure, this integration with BMW (and, potentially, with other automakers in the future) is going to allow Apple to reach new markets. A common theme among business alliances. The most recent example is American Express, which, thanks to a partnership with a Chinese bank, will be the first foreign credit card in the Asian country. In Mexico, there is the case of Rappi and Banorte, who are preparing to launch a digital brand of financial services.

Of course, access to a potentially larger market is not the only advantage that Apple (and BMW) will draw from this partnership. According to CFI, it also allows them to add one more product / service to their portfolio, potentially increasing customer loyalty. The Balance points out that it will also help improve the reputation and image of both agents. According to Marketing91, it could also help them grow control of their respective sectors.

