Apple announces new Beats Studio Buds with noise cancellation

Much has been said about a more or less imminent launch of totally renewed AirPods, but the rumors have never been agreed. What they have sustained is that the technology of future Beats was undoubtedly going to be the starting point prior to the AirPods. Now, and as it had been leaked, Apple has announced the new Beats Studio Buds, noise-canceling in-ear headphones.

This is an important step as Apple continues to keep the Beats brand alive and separate, but it is certainly more important if possible that, as many analysts have pointed out, the design of these Studio Buds It will be the mirror in which the next AirPods are looked at.

And it is that if nothing changes and we pay attention to the leaks, the next AirPods Pro will dispense with its lower tab to cover a reduced design integrated into the pinna. Namely, the design of these newly introduced Beats Studio Buds.

Beats Studio Buds, the prelude to the new generation AirPods

The Beats Studio Buds, whose pre-orders open today and will be launched on June 24, they arrive with a price close to that of the entry AirPods, from $ 149.99 and they will be available in red, black or white.

In addition to its small size, one of the great novelties of the new Beats Studio Buds has to do with its design, different and more compact than the previous Powerbeats Pro and any other Apple headset. However, they keep all the options: are True Wireless and include active audio cancellation, plus Apple’s wireless chip.

Of course, along the way they lose wireless charging, although they maintain autonomy: up to five hours with a charge or eight hours of continuous playback with cancellation disabled. Like other Beats, use USB-C and each can be used independently like the AirPods. The Beats Studio Buds include IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

A very relevant step is that these new Apple headphones are the most open of the company in terms of compatibility. On iOS they offer the same control and configuration options as AirPods, including Hey Siri. On Android, Beats Studio Buds They are compatible with both Fast Pair and Google’s Find My Device.

