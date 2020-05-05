By surprise, unexpectedly, how he loves to do things. This is how Apple today announced the renewal of its popular 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop, which can now boast of also having a Magic Keyboard. Let’s take a look at this new Apple laptop.

Retina, Touch ID and Magic Keyboard

With the usual range design in an aluminum Unibody body, the 13 ’’ MacBook Pro lives up to its name by riding a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, showing a more natural image in design and editing processes, as well as when browsing the internet or writing emails. Along with this, the laptop also has surround sound speakers, Touch ID sensor -to log in and make purchases easily and safely-, Touch Bar with dynamic and contextual controls, and “the best Force Touch trackpad in the industry to control the cursor with total precision and navigate with the Multi-Touch gestures ”.

But without a doubt its greatest novelty is the inclusion of a Magic Keyboard: presented on the MacBook Pro 16 ’’ and after being used on the MacBook Air as well, the Magic Keyboard arrives at the MacBook Pro 13 ’’ implementing its scissor mechanism with a stroke of 1 mm , which allows you to type with greater comfort and precision. Because the keys are arranged in an inverted “T” shape, according to Apple, “they are easier to find when working with spreadsheets or playing a game,” including the physical Escape key, the Touch Bar and the Touch ID sensor to complete it.

4 terabyte SSD

Equipped with a SSD disk drive Capable of ultra fast speeds in reading and managing data, now the MacBook Pro 13 ’’ comes with el double the capacity of the previous generation, from 256 GB to 1 TB, so you can store even more photos, videos and files. And if you need even more capacity for large photo collections and video projects, the 13-inch MacBook Pro now offers up to 4TB SSD.

In fact, the 13-inch MacBook Pro range now includes up to tenth generation Intel Core processors with 4 cores that reach speeds of 4.1 GHz with Turbo Boost. Customers coming from a dual-processor 13-inch MacBook Pro will enjoy 2.8 times higher performance. Integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics are up to 80% faster than the previous generation for 4K video editing, rendering, and gaming. New graphics also allow connect a Pro Display XDR monitor at full 6K resolution.

Choose Memory and MacOS Catalina

Now some models incorporate 16GB faster memory at 3,733 MHz as standard configuration. For the first time on a 13-inch Mac laptop, Apple gives you a choice of 32GB of memory for faster speed using multiple virtual machines and 50% better performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop.

Every new MacBook Pro comes with macOS Catalina, the latest version of the macOS OS, which with apps like Safari, Mail, Photos, Pages, Numbers and Keynote, it allows you make and receive calls without using iPhone, unlock Mac with Apple Watch, or copy and paste images, videos, and text from iPhone or iPad to a nearby Mac. In macOS Catalina you can even expand your workspace by turning the iPad into a second screen with Sidecar. Security features always cover your back, and Voice Control lets you control your Mac with just your voice.

MacBook Pro 13 Price ’’

The new MacBook with Magic Keyboard is already available from 1,499 € through apple.com and the Apple Store app, with “special prices for the education sector”. As for shipping, the laptopo will begin to reach customers and will go on sale in certain Apple Store and Apple Authorized Distributors this week.