         Apple Announces Major Logic Update Since Logic Pro X Released

Apple has just announced a new version of its famous music editing app: Logic Pro X 10.5. In this version we find improvements in Live Loops, a new sampling process and new tools for creating bases.

According to Susan Prescott, vice president of Apple App Product Marketing:

Logic Pro X 10.5 is Logic’s biggest update since the launch of Logic Pro X and features powerful tools that will inspire all artists, whether they are taking their first steps with Logic, or have used it to produce winning albums. Grammy awards. We are eager to know your next creations.

Live Loops, Sampler, bases and more news

Thanks to Live Loops we can create and organize loops, samples and recordings that we can organize in a new grid and that we can use to add different arrangement proposals to the time list. In addition, we can use Remix FM, a collection of electronic effects that we can play in real time on individual tracks or the mix as a whole.

With the new generation of Sampler, the well-known plug-in, we see a more updated design and more controls with which we can model the sound, all using drag and drop to automate the most complex tasks. Quick Sampler allows us turn sounds into instruments in the simplest way. A solution with which we can then generate loops or play it with an external keyboard.

In version 10.5 of Logic we are offered a new collection of tools for creating bases, fundamental in various styles of electronic music.

Step Sequencer is a new editor for drum and bass bases, a classic inspiration interface allows us a style of musical creation based on patterns. All combined with advanced editing options to regulate note speed, repeat, gate, skip, direction, and randomness.

Drum Synth It brings us a wide collection of bass drums, snare drums, timpani and percussion sounds all generated by computer. Thanks to this generation we can specifically control various parameters to polish them to our liking. Then we can use them in the Drum Machine Designer pad.

Drum Machine Designer, the tool where we can create drum kits. In this version it is integrated with the new sampling and base programming processes. Additionally, the Quick Sampler and Drum Synth plug-ins just discussed can be applied to the drum pads to edit and model sounds within the drum kit. Then we can use them to play them in real time or program them with Step Sequencer.

In addition to the interesting news that we have just seen, with this version we can use our iPhone or iPad to control the different features of Logic through gestures. For example, now we can activate sounds in Live Loops, add loops or apply effects Remix FM during the session.

This update also brings optimization improvements to squeeze all the power out of our Mac and some bug fixes.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available today as a free update for existing users and for € 229.99 in the Mac App Store for new customers. Starting today, Logic Remote 1.4 can also be downloaded for free from the App Store. Remember, too, that Apple now offers a free trial of up to 90 days of Logic Pro, which we can sign up for on their website.

Apple Announces Major Logic Update Since Logic Pro X Released