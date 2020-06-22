Apple unveiled the latest iOS 14 for its mobile platforms, and also a completely new design for the upcoming operating system for its personal computers. During WWDC 2020 Apple presented macOS Big Sur, which has been called the biggest interface redesign in the last ten years. It also adds functions to facilitate navigation and assimilate it more than we have in iOS.

We also recommend: These are the new Siri functions and features in iOS 14

One of the biggest news about OS is that macOS Big Sur will have a Control Center similar to that of iOS, from which users they can control the brightness of the monitor, quickly access accessibility settings like turn on do not disturb mode to limit notifications and view notifications on a screen called the Notification Center.

A variety of native macOS applications also receive important updates. Maps for Mac will take functions that we have already seen in iOS to make navigation much easier. It will introduce 360-degree view of places (similar to Google Maps), personalized navigation guides and routes for bicycles and electric vehicles.

“/>

Safari, the default browser for Mac, will also receive important updates on macOS Big Sur. Now the home page will have more customization options. Apple said it will be up to 50% faster than Google Chrome and that it will be able to have more tabs open at the same time. Among its new functions is that now users will have a preview of the content of the tab by just hovering over it, in addition to having the option to close all tabs to the right by right-clicking on it. In addition Safari adds a native translator that will allow viewing the content of websites in up to 7 languages.

Another novelty of Safari is that you will now have an extension store similar to Chrome, plus it adds compatibility with extensions designed for other browsers. New security boosters for the browser include a Security Report that will report the actions taken by Safari to prevent the websites you visit from tracking you. On the other hand macOS Big Sur app store will include a detailed list of information that apps collect.

macOS Big Sur will arrive during the fall of this 2020 for free for compatible Macs.