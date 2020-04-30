Exactly 4 days ago we echoed the latest rumors about the long-awaited AirPods 2, the second generation of Apple’s popular ‘wireless’ headphones that have been without a successor for three years, which is strange given the brand’s annual renewal policy at As for its devices – the same as practically all brands of Electronics. The AirPods 2 are being made to beg, although they could arrive earlier than expected.

Apple event for March 25

According to a source from Forbes magazine, the release date of AirPods 2 could be March 29basically in 21 days. At the time we said that “this data must be taken with tweezers, because it is difficult to believe, although given Apple’s taste for surprise, it would not be surprising either.” And boy, does Apple like to surprise, because this afternoon it just surprised us by announcing a surprise event for the end of March.

As reported by Apple Insider, Apple has begun to send press invitations for a physical event that will take place on March 25 at 10 am in Cupertino (6 pm in Spanish time at the Steve Jobs theater, where Apple usually holds its presentations. The company has not yet provided details on the content of the presentation beyond of its title, under the slogan ‘It’s show time ‘, which refers to the shows.

A streaming service?

Due to the reference to the word ‘show’ in the invitation, the presentation event on March 25 is expected to serve Apple as the setting for the presentation of a new streaming video service. Other leaks point to the fact that in this event Apple would present your own news service with newspapers and magazines under subscription called ‘Apple News Magazines’, for a price of $ 10 a month.

Therefore, in theory we would not see any new hardware, although the coincidence of the latest rumors and this surprise event leads many to think that we will finally see the AirPods 2.