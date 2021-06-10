Apple and the lack of harmony with its employees due to teleworking

The year 2020 was the year of remote work, the pandemic forced many companies to make this decision. The tech giant Apple was also not less. In fact, it had to close a large number of stores around the world as the situation improved. But now, with the much desired return to normality, it has originated an internal conflict in the idyllic company of the bitten apple. The bulk of workers do not want to physically join their jobs, while the sectors close to the management think otherwise.

The event has transpired outside the company through a statement to which a specialized technology medium has had access. In this letter, many workers express their disagreement with the decision of the technology company that they are gradually incorporated into their physical positions. Who can rattle a cat named Apple?

Response to Tim Cook’s communication

The CEO of the company sent a letter to his employees informing that, from September, they had to join their physical positions three times a week, being able to work from home the rest of the days. In addition, the possibility of teleworking a total of two full weeks per year was reported. However, this has not sat very well with workers, some of whom think that with this measure of physical incorporation as of next fall, autonomy and flexibility are lost.

The discomfort is also caused because the company continued to send messages to the workers in which they were announced that the next incorporation in their physical positions it would be cause for joy. However, from the other side they do not see it that way. They think that the return to their jobs in person will not favor measures such as family reconciliation, and that, in the case of refusing to join, their jobs would be jeopardized. Therefore, they think that for such an important company in the technology sector and that has been characterized by the great harmony between executive teams and employees, things have taken a turn. There is a disconnect between the two levels that benefits no one.

In a country like the United States, where there is a great corporate culture and where work is not only economically important but prestigious, it is feared that this situation of lack of harmony could end up leading to a more serious labor dispute. In the letter that the workers have sent to the executive team, they talk about how during this year and in the past they have achieved carry out the September presentation of the new product range, as well as two developer conferences, the one in 2020 and the one earlier this week. All working from home and without having to occupy face-to-face positions.