Apple and Skydance Animation announce ‘Blush’

A personal story of love, hope and healing is the first short from the new Apple / Skydance label. From the hand of Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes ‘Blush’, the beautiful first short film that begins a long collaboration to deliver innovative, cinematic-quality animated films and series in more than 100 countries via Apple TV +.

‘Blush’ follows the journey of an astronaut-gardener stranded on a desolate dwarf planet, and his chances of survival after this “shipwreck”. When an ethereal presence visits him, the lonely traveler discovers the joy of starting a new life and realizes that the universe has sent him an incredible salvation.

The Apple / Skydance debut short is written and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo (‘Prep & Landing,’ ‘Big Hero 6’), and shares the author’s deeply personal story of healing, hope, and those undeniably human moments. in which love saves us. Mateo developed ‘Blush’ next to the Skydance animation department. The short is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu (‘Toy Story’, the ‘Cars’ triloga) and is executive produced by Oscar winner John Lasseter, founder and former Creative Director of Pixar, where he oversaw all of the studio’s films through 2018.

‘Blush’ joins highly anticipated Apple / Skydance films’Luck‘ Y ‘Spellbound‘already the animated series ‘The Search for Wondla’. More film titles and series will be announced soon as a result of this collaboration.

‘Blush’ follows the recent Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film for ‘Wolfwalkers‘, the new film from directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart that also won our Film Cup with the Seventh for the best animated film of 2020.

Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere as part of Apple Original Films, which already includes the Oscar-nominated ‘Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea’; Critics Choice Awards nominee ‘Palmer’; the Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominee ‘On The Rocks’; the winner of two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and winner of the Sundance Festival Grand Jury Prize ‘Boys State’; or the Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee ‘Fireball: Visitors from Dark Worlds’.

Apple TV + offers exclusive content, compelling series of all genres, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries and content for the whole family, and you can watch it on any of your screens. Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media that is led by John Lasseter (as Head of Animation) and Holly Edwards (as President of Skydance Animation).

First picture of ‘Blush’.

First two images of ‘Luck‘.

First image of ‘Spellbound‘.